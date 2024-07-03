Internal discord in Telangana Congress: Cabinet expansion unlikely soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: Suspense continues over the much-awaited Cabinet expansion and appointment of a new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president. The Congress leadership, which held consultations with the party leaders from Telangana on Wednesday, is learnt to have decided to meet once again due to lack of consensus among the State leaders.

The delay is reportedly linked to unresolved discussions regarding the selection of the new TPCC president. Sources indicated that this decision, much like the Cabinet expansion, has been deferred until a consensus can be reached among the party’s leadership.

A meeting was held to address these issues in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders rushed to Delhi to attend the meeting, during which leaders were asked to provide their opinion on both the cabinet expansion and the appointment of the PCC president. There was a major demand that the Backward Classes (BCs) leader should be appointed as the TPCC president. However, a decision on who should be selected for this position could not be reached. Top Congress leaders were reportedly of the view that it was better to wait and have further discussions rather than making a rushed decision in the current situation.

The cabinet expansion faces a similar dilemma, with a large number of aspirants vying for inclusion, making it difficult for the leadership to finalise the names without causing internal discord. Sources suggested that the party has decided to meet again after a week to continue these discussions and reach a consensus. It was indicated that the Cabinet expansion was deferred to attract more BRS MLAs into the party fold, using it as a bait.

Until then, both the Cabinet expansion and the appointment of the PCC president remain on hold, sources said. Meanwhile, the State leaders are learnt to have been asked to hold consultations with the party members to reach a consensus in this regard.