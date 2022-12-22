‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ out, SRK grooves with Deepika in latest party anthem

'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', the second track from the upcoming action-thriller film 'Pathaan' is finally out for the public just in time to become a rage at Christmas and New Year parties ahead.

By ANI Published Date - 01:10 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: ‘King Khan’ has arrived with yet another song that will make us ‘jhoom’ all day long.

The ‘Swades’ actor took to Instagram to announce the party anthem’s release by posting some lyrics from the tune.

“Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke ‘alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let’s jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now,” he wrote.

Fans went into a frenzy at the announcement, taking to the comment section and posing fire emojis and heart emojis supporting the song.

“They did justice to the look of the King,” one user wrote.

“What a tune! What a music video Team #Pathaan you guys have done it once again!! And Shah… you’re look… mehfil luta di aap ne (you have kicked up a feast) #JhoomeJoPathaan,” another user wrote.

The music video features the film’s lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, clad in trendy outfits as they dance their hearts out in an international location surrounded by a team of well-coordinated backup dancers.

The song is performed by singers Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravijani. The latter two are also composers of the foot-tapping pop number.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had teased Arijit’s presence on the song during his #askSRK question-answer session on Twitter last Saturday.

“Arijit is a gem,” the actor wrote. He further revealed that the next song from his film ‘Pathaan’ would feature his voice, hoping that everyone would ‘like it’.

Talking about the song, ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand said, “When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music.”

“Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music in my films have always been well-reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I’m very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and also to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying from their pockets to come and watch the films we make. ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is a song that I’m very proud of and extremely confident about. I think the audience will find it irresistible,” he added.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Pathaan’ stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.