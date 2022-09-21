Virat Kohli’s shell-shocked expression during Australia’s innings is new meme template

For the first match in Mohali, Australia chased down a 209-run target against the Indian team and raced to 211 for six in 19.2 overs, courtesy opener Cameron Green’s blistering knock of 61 runs off 30 balls.

Hyderabad: The Indian team had a disappointing start to the three-match T20 series against Australia as they lost the first game on Tuesday. However, Virat Kohli has been trending on the internet for his goofy expression to Umesh Yadav during the match.

In the second over of Australia’s chase, Green smacked Yadav for four fours in the first four deliveries. When Green smacked the second four past the bowler, cameras caught Kohli looking worried and shell-shocked.

Cricket lovers soon took to Twitter and made a meme fest out of his expression. Even legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop reacted to the incident and wrote, “I can see that Virat Kohli look becoming a meme.”

I can see that Virat Kohli look becoming a meme🤣🤣 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 20, 2022

Check-out a few more reactions here:

Dad starts beating Me :

siblings : pic.twitter.com/PJeB9XAsCa — 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) September 20, 2022

Haha here is the #ViratKohli𓃵 meme with his today reaction pic.twitter.com/kTWWPQPjfe — HariKrish (@hk_tweets7) September 20, 2022

And there are many more doing the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Kohli was slammed on Tuesday for scoring just 2 with 7 balls against Australia. KL Rahul, however, impressed as he scored a 35 in 55 balls followed by Suryakumar Yadav who scored 46 with just 25 deliveries. Trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, India will host Australia for the second T20I on Friday, in Nagpur.