Virtusa sets up Centre of Excellence at Guru Nanak Institutions

Hyderabad: American IT services company Virtusa has established its centre of excellence (CoE) focused on Java Full Stack Development at Guru Nanak Institutions’ (GNI’s) Ibrahimpatnam Campus, Hyderabad.

The MoU was signed between Dr H S Saini, MD, Guru Nanak Institutions and Balaji Srinivasan, senior vice president, Virtusa. The CoE will help identify creative minds from the engineering side and train them on niche technology. After training these students, Virtusa will be hiring them for high-skilled jobs.

The CoE aims to provide industry-ready talent. The staff and students will work across disciplines to extend the boundaries of knowledge. This centre is the ninth of its kind with the IT companies at the Campus.

The centre will hone, engage and incubate talent to bridge the academia-industry gap. This would provide the students with an opportunity to be trained on additional technologies, GNI said.

