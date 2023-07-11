Telangana Govt gives nod for acommodating students of Guru Nanak, Sreenidhi Institutions

Telangana government instructed both the institutions to transfer the fee collected by them to institutions where the students are being accommodated

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Accepting the TSCHE’s recommendations, the State government gave its nod for accommodating students of Guru Nanak and Sreenidhi Institutions, which are yet to receive private university recognition, in other educational institutions.

However, the approval came with riders. The government instructed both the institutions to transfer the fee collected by them to institutions where the students are being accommodated.

The colleges or universities where the students are being accommodated have been told not to charge additional fees except for the amount on the transfers. Further, the fee original fixed by the Guru Nanak institution will be in place the rest of the study period.

The State Cabinet approved private university recognition to two institutions followed by the passing of the Private Universities Bill in the State Assembly last September. Following this, the two institutions admitted students under university recognition but the Bill did not receive approval of the Governor.

Safeguarding larger academic interest of students, the TSCHE’s committee expert recommended accommodating 1,255 engineering and 47 students in Guru Nanak institution in its colleges by reducing management.

Similarly, the committee recommended 178 MCA and 94 BCA students be accommodated in OU and JNTU-Hyderabad constituent colleges. However, the committee wanted shifting of students admitted in other courses to private universities or any other university after obtaining consent from parents and university concerned.

The Sreenidhi institution has been told to accommodate 291 students in Computer Science Engineering in its college by reducing the management quota for 2023-24.

