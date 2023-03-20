‘Virupaksha’ movie world volume 1 releases

Mon - 20 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: ‘Virupaksha’ is Sai Dharam Tej‘s upcoming film, which is set to be released on April 21 this year. This is the first release for Sai Dharam Tej after his recent illness due to an accident. The makers have already released the teaser for the film, and it looked very enthralling with all the signs of a mystery thriller.

Now it’s time for the audience to know much more about the world of ‘Virupaksha’. For this, the makers started releasing a new short series today to show us the world of ‘Virupaksha’. Volume 1 of this series is titled Modhamamba Temple.

It is totally set in a rural area, and it completely has the vibe of a mystery thriller. Karthik Dandu is the director of the film. Sukumar has penned the story for the film. As per the video released today, Modhamamba Temple is one of the most important locations in the world of ‘Virupaksha’, around which the plot revolves. The makers have built this temple aesthetically with the help of master craftsmen. The makers said that Modhamamba Temple acts more as a character in the film than a location. It has a story around it that reflects the world of ‘Virupaksha’, as said by the makers. There will be more videos in this series to explore the world of ‘Virupaksha’ much better.

‘Virupaksha’ is produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Samyuktha Menon is the lead actress. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director.