Samyuktha gets candid about her role in ‘Sir’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Dhanush-Samyuktha Menon’s Telugu film ‘Sir’ is all set to hit the big screens on February 17. Ahead of the film’s release, Samyuktha, who has previously appeared in ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and ‘Bimbisara’, talks about her experiences with her third Telugu project, her role in the film and much more.

Talking about the idea of the film, the actor stated that the story of the film focuses on the Indian education system. Sharing that the plot of the film is set in a village, Samyuktha revealed that she would be playing the role of a teacher in the film, along with Dhanush.

“In this movie, I played a teacher in a small village. To learn more about the social norms and customs of rural women in Andhra, I visited several towns and villages, and went to a few classrooms to observe the teachers in action. I am not only involved in the romantic component of the story; rather, I have a significant connection to the overarching plot as well,” she shares.

The actor, who picked up Telugu in a short time, credited Dhanush and Venky Atluri for helping her with Telugu dialogues and extracting the right expression. However, the actor did not dub for the film.

In the interview, the actor also spoke about giving up her surname ‘Menon’. “I refuse to accept that I belong to any particular caste. I aim to be a forward thinker. I’d rather not give off the impression that I’m part of special elite,” she said.

Helmed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, this is the first straight Telugu film for Dhanush. The film, which is releasing in Tamil as ‘Vaathi’, has music composed by GV Prakash.