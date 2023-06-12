Visakhapatnam: ECR Extends Weekly Special Trains for Hassle-Free Travel

The East Coast Railway (ECR) has decided to extend the operation of summer special weekly trains for convenient travel for passengers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Visakhapatnam: In order to ensure convenient travel for passengers during the ongoing summer vacation, the East Coast Railway (ECR) has decided to extend the operation of summer special weekly trains. As part of this initiative, the Visakhapatnam-Banaras Weekly Special Train No. 08588 will depart from Visakhapatnam at 12:30 p.m. on June 21 and 28, reaching Banaras the following day at 4:30 p.m.

Similarly, the Banaras-Visakhapatnam train No. 08587, operating on a weekly basis, will depart from Banaras on June 22 and 29 at 6 p.m., arriving in Visakhapatnam at 8:30 p.m. the following evening.

These special trains will make stops at various stations along the route, including Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbli, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri on Son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit DeenDayal Upadhyay, and Varanasi, providing convenient connectivity between Visakhapatnam and Banaras stations.