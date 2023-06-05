Odisha train accident: Team Waltair draws all-round appreciation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Visakhapatnam: Team Waltair did a commendable job by helping in restoration at record speed and in record time and drew all-round appreciation.

A team of about 300 persons headed by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy went from Visakhapatnam for this purpose by a special train and returned on Monday afternoon after completing the assigned task.

In view of the Coromandel train accident near Balasore, Waltair Division opened round the clock Help Desks at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road Railway stations. The list of passengers to be boarded and de-boarded in Coromandel express and SMV Bangalore- Howrah express in Andhra Pradesh was provided to each and every major station over Waltair Division and details of passengers have been provided to people near the help desk.

Commercial Department of Waltair Division, displayed all cancelled/ diverted/ short terminated trains information at all conspicuous areas in all major Railway stations over Waltair division. Continuous announcements regarding cancellation/ diversion/ short termination of trains in all concerned Railway stations over WAT Division. Opened emergency control at commercial control/Visakhapatnam and deputed Commercial inspectors to work 24×7 to assist field staff.

Emergency control at Visakhapatnam contacted each and every passenger to be de-boarded at Andhra Pradesh in Coromandel express. Out of 178 passengers, 145 passengers have responded and found all were safe with minor injuries. All the stranded passengers were counselled and guided to reach their destination stations by the suitable train. All catering stalls were kept open with adequate catering items and the Commercial department coordinated with RPF personnel and station managers for smooth movement of diverted trains in stations in Waltair Division, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi.

“One officer and four staff in the commercial department also went to the accident site to assist the needy. Refunds facility was made available round the clock in all major stations over Waltair Division. Medical assistants arranged at stations wherever required. Catering arrangements have been made in special trains,” he said.