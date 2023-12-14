Visakhapatnam: INS Tarmugli commissioned

The ship is a Trinkat Class FAC which was then called INS Tillanchang, was gifted to the Maldivian Naval Defence Forces (MNDF) in 2006 by the Government of India.

Visakhapatnam: Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, on Thursday commissioned Indian Naval Ship Tarmugli, a Fast Attack Craft, at an impressive ceremony held at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command.

The ship was returned in May this year and post extensive restoration work by the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, was reincarnated in its present avatar. The warship is fitted with advanced MTU engines, water jet propulsion, latest communication equipment, a 30 mm gun and an advanced Radar system and will be extensively used for coastal surveillance and protection of our ODAs in the KG Basin area and along the East Coast of India.

INS Tarmugli is being commanded by Commander Satpal Singh Sangwan and would operate under the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh). The ship is an improved version of Water Jet FAC, earlier constructed by GRSE. Named after a picturesque island in the Andaman group, the 320-tonne INS Tarmugli, measuring 48 meters in length, can achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots.