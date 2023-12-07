NTR statue vandalised in AP

The vandals fled after breaking the head of NTR statue around midnight, it is reported

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Bapatla: The statue of NTR was vandalised by miscreants on Wednesday night at Bartipudi in the district here.

The vandals fled after breaking the head of the statue around midnight, it is reported.

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident describing it as a shameful act which betrayed the ruling YSR Congress Party’s ego.

He demanded the police to bring the culprits to book and take stern action against them.