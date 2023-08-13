Visakhapatnam MP Satyanarayana refutes Pawan Kalyan’s remarks

Satyanarayana felt Pawan Kalyan did not have qualities of a political leader and one could not become a leader merely because of histrionics in movies

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Visakhapatnam, MVV Satyanarayana has strongly refuted the remarks of film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan who demanded his resignation.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that the film actor had distorted his statement. “I never said I would leave Visakhapatnam. Who is he to ask me to resign, particularly when he lost in both the places where he contested,” he asked.

The MP also alleged that Pawan Kalyan was licking the boots of Chandrababu Naidu for packages. The distributors of Bro film lost heavily, he pointed out, and wondered why Pawan Kalyan never spoke on privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. “He should spell out his plans for Vizag. Can he make Chandrababu declare that Pawan Kalyan is the Chief Minister candidate? He has mortgaged his party to Chandrababu,” he commented.

Satyanarayana also felt the film actor did not have qualities of a political leader and one could not become a leader merely because of histrionics in movies. There was no difference between a street rowdy and Pawan Kalyan, he said.