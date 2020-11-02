Visakhapatnam: Varalakshmi case under ‘Disa’

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Visakhapatnam: Akhilsai who allegedly murdered teenager Varalakshmi in Gajuwaka in the city on Saturday night was sent to remand on Monday and the case has been referred to Disa wing.

Informing this to the media, Home minister M Sucharita who called on the family of Varalakshmi on the day, said none would be spared if they indulged in atrocities on women.

She also said persons who had helped Akhilsai in the crime would be brought to book.

