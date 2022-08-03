‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ is the most requested song to Alexa in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Customers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are enjoying interacting with the Alexa voice assistant and Amazon Echo Smart speakers. The number of Amazon Echo customers in these two states has increased by 48 per cent in the last two years. With Hyderabad leading the list, the other top cities in the region where customers purchase Amazon devices are Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Medak, Chittoor, and Nellore.

While M.S Subbulakshmi’s devotional rendition of ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ tops the charts, people in the city also enjoy listening to mainstream viral hits like ‘Pasoori’ by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, and ‘Heat Waves’ by English indie rock band Glass Animals.

Customers interact with Alexa throughout the day with millions of requests in English, Hindi, and Hinglish for entertainment, jokes, knowledge, cricket scores, smart home control, shopping, and much more. In addition to Amazon Echo devices, customers love interacting with Alexa on the Amazon shopping app for Android, Fire TV devices, and Alexa built-in speakers, TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, and more by other brands.

A study by Karvy Insights for Amazon titled ‘Understanding Smart Speaker Usage in non-metro cities’ revealed that on average, customers in non-metros use smart speakers for over 2.5 hours every day. “Through constant innovation and updates to Alexa capabilities, we ensure that our devices cater to the needs of every member of the household.

Some examples include playing music in various Indian languages including Telugu, adding new features to Alexa such as hands-free bill payments, improve the availability of content on Alexa on topics that are of interest to customers from India such as cricket, elections, and Covid-19,” says Dilip RS, Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India. “It is exciting to witness the increase in Alexa usage by the customers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”