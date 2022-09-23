Vision Rainbow to stage ‘Scattering Seeds’ this Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

The organisers promise an evening filled with meaningful joy where connoisseurs of drama can listen to songs, enjoy dance performances and watch a skit on emotional intelligence.

Hyderabad: Vision Rainbow – a highly resourceful and wholesome open school for everyone – is organizing a stage performance titled ‘Scattering Seeds’ to mark the debut of Rainbow Nautanki theatre group.

Open and free for all, the event is being organised on September 25 (Sunday) from 7 pm to 10 pm at Vision Rainbow, lane beside Oyo town house, Red Hills, Lakdikapul.