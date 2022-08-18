Bizman from Mysore found dead with wrist slit in Hyderabad hotel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: A businessman from Karnataka died, allegedly by suicide in a hotel in Lakdikapul on Wednesday night. Police suspect he slit his wrist and bled to death.

The man was identified as Kiran Narayana (46), a native of VV Mohalla in Mysore. He was physically challenged, the police said, adding that Narayana had checked into the star hotel on Tuesday and on Wednesday, he put up a ‘Don’t Disturb’ board outside the room.

As he did not open the door since morning and did not order food too, housekeeping staff grew suspicious and alerted the hotel management.

“They then used a master key to open the room and found him dead on a chair. His wrist was cut open and there were signs of profuse bleeding,” police said, adding that though preliminary investigation indicated death by suicide, all possible angles were being probed.

The Saifabad police have booked a case of suspicious death.