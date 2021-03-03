VIT-AP signs MoUs with Fintech Cos for active learning

Speaking after signing the MoU, VIT-AP University, Vice-Chancellor, Dr SV Kota Reddy said the FinTech was changing the business and financial models in a way that was never seen before

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: VIT-AP School of Business, VIT-AP University, on Wednesday entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALPHABETA INC and TOPXIGHT Research Labs to offer BBA FinTech programme.

Speaking after signing the MoU, VIT-AP University, Vice-Chancellor, Dr SV Kota Reddy said the FinTech was changing the business and financial models in a way that was never seen before. There is a huge demand for qualified FinTech professionals across the globe and VIT-AP University would address the demand through BBA programme with specialisation in FinTech, he said.

According to Kota Reddy, students completing BBA Fintech can get into banks and financial services in job roles such as Blockchain Expert, Blockchain App Developer, Financial Analyst, Data Scientist – Finance, Business Analyst, Process Analyst, Compliance Manager, Product Manager and Business Development Manager.

ALPHABETA INC, Co-founder & CTO, Siva Visveswaran said growth in the FinTech sector would be primarily driven, not by cost or labour arbitration but by innovation using new technologies such as AI, Blockchain, 5G and Big Data Analytics.

“It will require an understanding of the financial ecosystem, analytic and quantitative programming skills, and the ability to solve problems using a design thinking approach. The joint FinTech Center will allow students to build the right skills through active learning, research, working with cross-disciplinary teams, and creating demonstrable proof of work,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .