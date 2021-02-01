VIT opens admin office in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: Vellore Institute of Technology – Andhra Pradesh has launched its VIT-Hyderabad office here on Monday.

At the launch, Principal secretary to Government, IT, Industries and Commerce, Jayesh Rajan lauded the efforts of VIT in reaching out to aspiring students and parents and fostering strong corporate relations with IT, software and core companies in the State.

Senior MD and Country Head -IT, State Street India, Ramesh Kaza urged aspiring students to make use of the office for all their queries.

The VIT Hyderabad office was launched with the primary purpose of facilitating aspiring candidates, parents as an information centre and to corroborate, build corporate relations with IT, software and core companies.

The VIT-AP had good placements for its first batch of B.Tech students with multiple offers for several students. Over 76 companies offered 440 placements this year, said Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President, VIT.

VIT-AP Vice Chancellor Dr. SV Kota Reddy highlighted how the entire teaching-learning process at the university was centred around seven schools offering UG, PG, 5-year integrated programmes and research programmes.

VIT AP University registrar Dr. CLV Siva Kumar, alumni, faculty and staff were also present.

