Vizag land scam: AP govt extends term of SIT

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued orders extending the tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Visakhapatnam land scam.

It now sought the SIT to file its report in the case by February 28.

The government decision comes in the wake of interruption to the probe due to COVID-19 and the lockdowns that followed.

