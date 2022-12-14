‘Vizag may become head office of YSRC’

Call centres would be set up at all the YSRCP offices in the state to make round-the-clock services available to the public, YV Subba Reddy announced.

Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Visakhapatnam: The proposed YSR Congress Party office here could become the party head office once the city is made executive capital, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman and YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering after performing the Bhumi puja for the party office on a two-acre site near Panaroma Hills in Yendada area here, he said that the first phase of its construction was expected to be completed in 45 to 60 days. Call centres would be set up at all the YSRCP offices in the state to make round-the-clock services available to the public, he announced.

“The work on executive capital will be launched once the legal issues are sorted out. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Bhogapuram international airport in January. Adani Data Centre is being set up in the city and it will provide employment opportunities for as many as 40,000 people,” Subba Reddy stated.

Alleging that the opposition parties were jealous of Jagan who was implementing welfare and development programmes on a large scale, the crores of people who are leading a happy life thanks to their leader, would bless him, Subba Reddy, he said.