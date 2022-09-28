Vizag railway zone will be set up: Vijayasai Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member from YSR Congress Party V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday rubbished reports published by certain sections of the media that the Railway Board Chairman had rejected the railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters in Andhra Pradesh and said the reports were aimed at defaming the AP government.

Talking to reporters here, he said the railway zone issue did not figure in the secretary-level meeting held in New Delhi to resolve issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The MP reiterated that the Central government would set up a railway zone in Visakhapatnam and that it was also mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. If not, he was ready to resign from the Rajya Sabha, he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao also endorsed his view and said the railway zone at Visakhapatnam would be set up for sure. Addressing mediapersons in Vijayawada, he said the Railway minister had confirmed this in the Parliament. He said he had also talked to the Railway Board chairman V.K. Tripathi who told him that the process of setting up the separate railway zone was going on.