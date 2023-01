Vizag steel plant’s blast furnace -1 records production of 8100 tons

05:06 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Visakhapatnam: Godavari, the blast furnace -1 (BF-1) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. -Visakhapatnam steel plant, recorded its best daily production since inception on Sunday at 8100 tons.

The previous best daily production achieved from Blast Furnace-1 was 8019 tons, on February 18 last year.