AP: Papaya plantation drive held at Vizag steel plant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Visakhapatnam: The Agro-forestry section of Town Administration Department of RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant took up a new initiative of revenue generation by planting 1000 papaya saplings in one acre of land in Ukkunagaram, on Tuesday.

The papaya mainly includes short rotation (early fruiting) Thai variety which will start giving fruits 4-5 months onwards.

Speaking on the occasion, TheAgro-Forestry section initiative towards revenue generation is taken up utilizing the vacant land while preserving the greenery at RINL