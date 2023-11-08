Agitation against privatisation of Vizag steel plant enters 1000th day

A bandh was observed by local educational institutions and a human chain was organised at Gurazada statue near RTC Complex in Vizag on the occasion of the agitation against privatisation of steel plant entering the 1000th day

Visakhapatnam: A bandh was observed by the local educational institutions and a human chain was organised at the Gurazada statue near RTC Complex in the city on the occasion of the agitation against privatisation of steel plant entering the 1000th day here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering which included leaders of the Left parties, trade unions and people’s organisations, CPM corporator Dr. B. Gangarao and CPM district secretary M. Pydiraju recalled that 32 young persons sacrificed their lives and 57 MLCs and MPs resigned from their posts to achieve the steel plant while the local farmers had given away 26,000 acres of land for the coveted project.

CITY district secretary RKSV Kumar who chaired the programme, said that a nation-wide Maha Dharna would be organised on November 26, 27 and 28 to protest the privatisation policy of the Centre.

