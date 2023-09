OU receives ISO certification in various domains

The certification process took place over two phases for four days. An external team from HYM International Certification Private Limited led by its Managing Director Alapati Shivaiah conducted audits across 53 departments, various centers, and cells.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has achieved ISO certification in various domains, reflecting its commitment to excellence in academia, administration, environmental sustainability, and quality standards.

The types of ISO certification that were granted include Energy Audit – ISO 50001:2018, Greenery, Environmental Audit -ISO 14001:2015, Quality Standards – ISO 9001:2015, Academic and Administration Audit Certification, and Gender Sensitization, the OU said on Saturday.

The awards received by Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder, Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana and IQAC Director Prof. B Sireesha.