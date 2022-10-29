Vote for TRS in Munugode bypoll to send strong signal to BJP: Satyavathi Rathod

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathode was conducting elections campaign Angothu thanda of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal for victory of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in Munugode by-polls.

Nalgonda: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Saturday asked the people to ensure victory of the TRS candidate in the Munugode by-elections with a huge majority of votes to send a strong signal to the BJP, which had conspired to topple the State government.

Campaigning in Angothu thanda of Sansthan Narayanpur mandal, Rathod said the people of Munugode had got an opportunity to exhibit their support to the TRS government through their vote at a ccrucial time. Their verdict would send a signal to the entire country, she said.

Reminding the people that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had deceived the people of Munugode by resigning from his MLA post for a contract worth Rs.18,000 crore, the Minister held Rajgopal Reddy responsible for the backwardness of thandas in the constituency. The future of the thandas would be completely changed with development if the TRS candidate was voted to victory, she said.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the welfare of the tribal community, she said the women of thandas bringing water in pots on their head across several kilometres had now become a thing of the past due to the initiatives of the State government. Now, every house in the thandas was being supplied safe drinking water through pipelines under Mission Bhagiratha, she said.

The State government had also converted more than 3,000 thandas into grama panchayats, which had improved the political opportunities to tribals in local bodies apart from leading to the development of the thandas, Rathod said.