Vote for your rights, future of family: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital alongside his mother Sonia Gandhi, urged people to turn out in large numbers and vote for their rights and their family's future.

By ANI Published Date - 25 May 2024, 01:00 PM

New Delhi: Noting that people have rejected “falsehood, hate and misinformation” in the first five phases of Lok Sabha polls and given priority to livelihood issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that the vote will help improve the lives of citizens and protect the constitution.

Rahul Gandhi, who cast his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, appealed to people to come out in large numbers and vote for their rights and the future of their family. Sonia Gandhi is the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said he and his mother have contributed to the festival of democracy by casting their votes.

“All of you also come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of your family,” the Congress leader posted on X. He shared a picture in which he and Sonia Gandhi are flashing their finger after casting their ballot.

Rahul Gandhi also talked about the promises in Congress manifesto.

“In the first five phases of voting, you have rejected lies, hatred, and misinformation and given priority to the ground-level issues related to your lives. Today is the 6th phase of polling and your every vote will ensure the start of the process of recruitment of 30 lakh vacant government posts for the youth and first job guarantee scheme of Rs 1 lakh per year. Your vote will ensure Rs 8,500 per month into the accounts of women from poor families. Farmers should be debt-free and should get fair MSP on their crops. Workers would get daily wages of Rs 400.”

After casting their votes, the mother-son duo also clicked a selfie outside the polling station.

Voting is taking place across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) in the sixth phase of polling.

Earlier the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed confidence about the prospects of the INDIA alliance in the polls.

“Five phases of elections have been held..It became clear after the first 2 phases that “Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half”, so the INDIA alliance will get a clear and decisive mandate on June 4 and the country will bid him (PM Modi) goodbye… I have full confidence that our alliance will win all seven seats in Delhi,” he said.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

The BJP campaign has been bolstered by rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders. Senior leaders of Congress have also held rallies in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been released on interim bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, also sought votes for AAP and Congress candidates.

The Lok Sabha will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.