VVS Laxman surprised at Stuart Broad’s exclusion

“I am surprised Stuart Broad is not playing this match. It is the first Test match, and you want your best bowling attack to play against a strong Indian side,” said Laxman.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:56 am

Hyderabad: The Test series between India and England got underway in Chennai on Friday and both teams surprised many with their team selection. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman was particularly surprised with the exclusion of veteran pacer Stuart Broad from the England side.

“I am surprised Stuart Broad is not playing this match. It is the first Test match, and you want your best bowling attack to play against a strong Indian side. I feel they are going to rotate between Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson,” said Laxman on a Star Sports show.

“Stuart Broad bowls excellent cutters, and it is necessary to bowl cutters on such pitches. He bowls a wicket-to-wicket line, and he has a lot of experience. The batsmen face a lot of difficulties when tall bowlers bowl cutters, and he would have had amazing synergy with Jimmy Anderson. Anderson, Broad and Archer can maintain the pressure on the best of batsmen,” added Laxman.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .