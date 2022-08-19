Wanaparthy: Government approves canal extension till Khan Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Wanaparthy: The State Government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs.18.66 crore for constructing a new canal covering 9.35 metres till Khan Cheruvu in Peddagudem under Wanaparthy mandal.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for approving the project. In the past, the MJ4 canal was dug up till Goplapur and Davajipally and now tenders would be floated shortly for taking up the canal extension works to provide water for Wanaparthy mandal.

Under the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project package 29, this project would facilitate water to over 5000 acres in Savaigudem, Kishtagiri, Dattaipally and Davajipally villages.

The MJ 4 canal would be constructed as part of D8 distributary canal under package 29 of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project.

The project was proposed by the Minister, when he was Vice president of the State Planning Commission. To ensure sufficient irrigation water provision for Wanaparthy, Ghanpur, Pedda Mandadi, Gopalpet and Repalle mandals, they were brought under the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project limits.

Accordingly, through Ghanpur branch canal, water was being provided to Ghanpur mandal, through Buddaram canal water was being provided to Pedda Mandadi, through distributary 5 to Repalle and through distributary 8 to Gopalpet and Wanaparthy mandals.