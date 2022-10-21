| Want To Grow Vegetables On Your Terrace In Hyderabad Government Will Help You

Want to grow vegetables on your terrace in Hyderabad? Government will help you

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:23 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

With citizens showing interest in growing plants and terrace gardening picking up in urban cities, the Department of Horticulture in Hyderabad has come forward yet again to help people learn the nuances of growing plants.

Hyderabad: Gone are the days you need acres of land to grow vegetables. Now you can grow some in your backyard, balcony, and even on your terrace.

“The Department of Horticulture is going to extend support to the interested households of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on growing vegetables on terraces, balconies, and open places by conducting a training programme on urban farming on urban farming,” said the release by Urban Farming Division.

Telangana Horticulture Training Institute is conducting a training program on urban farming every month. In the training sessions, experts will talk about how to grow plants that give vegetables on one’s terrace and balcony.

The training is held every month on the fourth Sunday. This month it will be conducted on October 24 at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute, which is located beside Nampally Criminal Court in Red Hills.

One can enrol for the training by paying Rs 100. For further information, contact +91 97053 84384, +91 7997725411, +91 76740 72539, or +91 79977 24983.