Kapil Dev’s comments on pressure, depression spark debate on social media

(File Photo) world cup winning captain Kapil Dev is going viral on all social media platforms where he comments on mental health and depression.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni

Hyderabad: A video of 1983 cricket world cup winning captain Kapil Dev is going viral on all social media platforms where he comments on mental health and depression.

As a guest on the ‘Champions of Aakash 2022’ programme, organised by an educational institute, Aakash BYJU’s, Kapil Dev spoke about how times have changed compared to the days when he used to play the sport.

“I hear a lot of times on TV that there’s a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don’t play. If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American terms, like depression. I’m a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can’t be any pressure while enjoying the game,” Kapil said.

Reacting to the video, IPS officer Sukirti Madhav Mishra in a tweet said “Beg to differ Sir.! Pressure, Stress, Depression – are real things, more so in today’s fast and ambitious world.”

Former professional footballer, Darren Caldeira also expressed his disappointment and tweeted on his handle “Disappointing from Kapil Dev. So out of touch with reality. What’s more worrying is the laughs and applause that follow.”

Jumping to the former skipper’s defence, journalist Abhijit Majumder tweeted: “Many of you are upset that Kapil Dev made fun of “pressure” and “depression”. He didn’t. He mocked those who hide behind such words to cover their inaction or failure. He exhorts us to enjoy what we’re doing. Those age-shaming him are pitiable. Achieve a fraction of what he has.”

While some felt that he was right about how enjoyment and pressure can’t co-exist, others pointed out the generational gap between the times when Kapil used to play and the present.

Whatever side one is on, it is vital for the sport’s biggest personality to choose his words wisely for he has an impact on young minds that are watching him.

