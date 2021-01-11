Warangal Congress leaders demand withdrawal of farm laws

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Warangal Urban: Responding to a call given by the TPCC, Congress leaders and workers staged a dharna at Ambedkar junction in Hanamkonda, here on Monday. Speaking during the protest, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy demanded the Centre to withdraw the three new farm laws as they are detrimental to interests of the farming community.

The Congress party workers will continue their fight against the Modi government until the farm laws are withdrawn, said Naini Rajender Reddy.

Addressing the party workers at the dharna, Rajender Reddy has also demanded the Central government to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) to the crops. “It is very pathetic to know that many farmers had died during their ongoing 40-day long protest against the farm laws in Delhi. But the incentive Central government is not responding to the demands of the farmers. The Congress party, however, will extend all support to the agitating farmers,” he added.

Later, the party leaders including EV Srinivas Rao, Youth wing leader Thota Pavan and former MP Siricilla Rajiaha have tried to go the Collectorate in a rally and lay siege to it. But the police have taken them into custody and released them later. After coming out of the police station by submitting the self-guarantee bonds, the Congress leaders have submitted a memorandum to Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Warangal, Vasu Chandra at the latter’s office.

