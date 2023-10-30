Warangal District Table Tennis Tournament 2023 concludes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hanamkonda: The Warangal District Table Tennis Tournament-2023 organised by the Warangal District Table Tennis Association (WDTTA) concluded at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal (KITSW) here on Monday.

TSGENCO former Chief Engineer and Table Tennis coach S Ramesh said that losing and winning is not important but participation is very important in sports. Principal of KITSW, Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that table tennis competitions were conducted for the six categories such as Under-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 for girls & boys and for men & women. Prizes were distributed to the winners.