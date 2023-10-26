Warangal: Employees urged to utilise postal ballot

Warangal: GWMC commissioner and The Warangal (East) Returning Officer (RO) Shaik Rizwanbasha has stressed the importance of educating people about how to use the postal ballot.

Addressing a meeting with sector officials here on Thursday, he said that senior citizens over 80 can vote from home by using Form 12-D. Government employees who are working on election duty in other constituencies should submit Form-12, and those who are working on election duty in their own constituencies should submit duty certificate Form 12-A. Sector officials should also encourage service voters to use the vote through the postal ballot. The master trainers have cleared the doubts over the use of postal voting on the occasion. GWMC Additional Commissioner Anis Ur Rashid, Tahsildar Iqbal, Master Trainers Sandeep Kumar and Nageshwar Rao, and Election DT Madhusudhan attended the meeting.

