TSRTC’s Adilabad region rakes in the moolah

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Passengers wait for buses in Mancherial depot.

Adilabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) Adilabad region raked in the moolah by operating bus services from six depots to Hyderabad to tackle rushes during Dasara festival, cheering officials.

As per information provided by the officials of TSRTC, Adilabad region earned Rs 11.81 crore by plying special and usual daily bus services from Adilabad, Nirmal, Utnoor, Asifabad, Mancherial and Bhainsa depots to the capital of Telangana between October 13 and 24 as against the income of Rs 10.60 crore earned at the time of the festival in 2022, reflecting an increase of 11.3 percent.

In order to handle the rush of passengers during the major festival of Telangana, the region operated special 397 buses from six depots to Hyderabad. The special buses covered a distance of 2.11lakh kilometers during 12 days. The general services travelled a distance of 28.07 lakh kilometers, fetching the income Rs 11.81 crore.

Mancherial depot stands top

Mancherial depot stood in the top by recording income of Rs 3.02 crore, followed by Nirmal depot which saw revenue of Rs 2.96 crore. Adilabad and Bhainsa depots earned Rs 2.52 crore and Rs 1.19 crore, respectively. While Asifabad depot had 1.61 crore, Utnoor depot made a profit of Rs 49.30 lakh. This can be attributed to planning and efforts made by officials concerned.

The region earned Rs 1.13 crore on October 13, while income of Rs 1.18 crore was recorded on October 21. It saw income of Rs 1.12 crore on October 16, Rs 1.09 crore on October 17 and 18 each, Rs 1.11 crore on October 19 and Rs 1.06 crore on October 18. Officials expressed happiness over the substantial rise in the income of the region.

Adilabad Regional Manager Solomon said that the planning and collective efforts rendered by the staffers of the public transport system helped the corporation to make profits. He stated that efforts were being made to ensure smooth travel to the passengers. He requested the public to utilise services of the corporation for safer travelling to reach their destinations.

