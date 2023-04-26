Warangal: Fire mishap at women’s hostel on NITW campus

The incident happened around 10.15 pm, and there were no students in the room (B-10) at the time of the accident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:29 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Warangal: Books, furniture and other items worth nearly Rs four lakh were gutted in a fire mishap in the new women’s hostel at the NIT campus here on Tuesday night.

A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. By the time Fire & Rescue Services personnel reached the spot, security personnel of the institute doused the flames.