Warangal fitness trainer turns adversity into opportunity

Health problems started affecting Sravanthi Reddy’s daily routine due to a sedentary lifestyle post-pregnancy, around 2011

Warangal Urban: A majority of the people gives in to the problems they face in life, but a few people turn adversities into opportunities and make their lives beautiful and also inspirational to others. Noted fitness trainer Sravanthi Reddy Baddam (40), who has been running ‘Sravs Fitness Zone’ for the past six years in Hanamkonda, comes under the second category.

Health problems started affecting her daily routine due to a sedentary lifestyle post-pregnancy, around 2011. Due to losing sensation towards the left side of her body, Sravanthi Reddy got bedridden for almost a year and her life came to a standstill. “I also gained weight, suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts started creeping into my mind at that point of time,” she told ‘Telangana Today’.

“However, I decided to overcome obstacles which stood in my way, thanks to the unconditional support from my family. Taking a strong decision to focus on my physical and mental fitness, I then joined a nearby gym which helped me regain my fitness and get back in shape in a great way,” she said.

After experiencing the effects of ill health and learning about the problems faced by many around her, Sravanthi decided to transform the lives of at least a few others like her. After pursuing a one-year certification course from an Australian institute and completing many other courses from reputed institutes, she floated her venture ‘Sravs Fitness Zone’ in Warangal. She was initially mocked by a few people when she expressed her idea of starting a fitness zone. Undeterred by that, she excelled in her life and carved a niche for herself, and created a beautiful family of fitness freaks “Sravs Family Strength” as their WhatsApp group calls.

Clients from various walks of life and of different age groups starting from teenagers to septuagenarians have experienced the joy of staying healthy and fit, transformed phenomenally, thanks to her unique way of designing workouts, personal care, diet plan, inspiring talks, motivating messages and continuous guidance.

“I will be grateful if I can turn a few individuals, especially women, into fitness enthusiasts. What more one needs in life than being the reason behind their physical and mental wellbeing?” she said. She also organised numerous events such as marathons, cycling races, trekking camps, beauty contests to create awareness about fitness amongst citizens, and won many awards and appreciations from many organisations for her stupendous work.

“I have been recently selected for the prestigious American Telugu Association (ATA) award,” she said, adding that the award will be presented on March 7 at an event to be held in connection with the Women’s Day at a private hotel in Hyderabad. “I wholeheartedly thank Bhuvanesh Boojala, president of ATA, Madhu Bommineni president-elect of ATA, Josna Reddy Bobbala, Co-ordinator of ATA for recognising my efforts. I will forever be indebted to my family, especially my husband Srinivas Reddy Baddam, for standing by my side during challenging times. I also thank my students who are like family for believing in my functional training module which is the first-of-its-kind in Warangal. The contribution of women in making this world a better place is phenomenal but it is very unfortunate that women encounter many hurdles and hardships in their day-to-day lives. Rather than fearing the problem, it is important to step up towards finding a solution. As a fitness trainer, I urge every woman to concentrate on their physical and mental fitness, and not to confine to their homes” she added.

President of ATA Bhuvanesh Boojala said that they had selected Sravanthi Reddy Baddam in recognition of her exemplary services in the fitness sector. “I’m sure that many women will draw inspiration from her journey of turning adversities into achievements,” Bhavanesh added. Santhosh Manduva, who has been taking fitness coaching at her Sravs Fitness Zone, said that Sravanthi shows utmost care to the clients and helps them stay fit. “She deserves such awards. Almost 50 to 60 people visit her fitness centre daily. She has almost a decade-long experience of training students with various kinds of workouts which include cardio, cross-fit, pilates, strength training, Zumba, and yoga,” Santhosh added.

