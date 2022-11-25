Warangal: Goldsmith, wife die in suicide pact, son survives

The deceased were Uppula Satish alias Navadhan (33) and his wife Sravanthi (28). Their son Virat (7) too consumed a small amount of the cyanide laced water that was given to him claiming that it was ‘Tulsi’ water.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 AM, Fri - 25 November 22

Representational Image

Warangal: A goldsmith and his wife died after they allegedly consumed potassium cyanide with water at their home at Girmajipet under Inthezarganj police station limits here on Thursday night.

The deceased were Uppula Satish alias Navadhan (33) and his wife Sravanthi (28). Their son Virat (7) too consumed a small amount of the cyanide laced water that was given to him claiming that it was ‘Tulsi’ water. But he reportedly spat it out due to the bad taste. When the couple did not come out of their room for a long time, Satish’s parents grew suspicious over the silence in the room and asked them to open the doors. Following this, Virat managed to remove the latch to open the door from inside.

He also explained the incident to the grandparents who immediately shifted them to MGM Hospital. Doctors declared the couple brought dead, and Virat was given treatment. Later, he was discharged.

Though the reasons are yet to ascertained for the suicide, it is learnt that the financial problems are said to be the main reason. Parents of Satish, Uppula Moha, and his wife Kavitha, who are natives of Jagtial, arrived in Warangal several years ago in search of livelihood. “We have registered a case and the investigation is on,” Inthezarganj Inspector Mallesham said.