Hyderabad Police nab goldsmith for stealing 520 grams of gold jewellery

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: A goldsmith who had allegedly stolen gold ornaments weighing around half-a-kilogram was arrested by Hussainialam police on Thursday. The police recovered gold weighing about 38 tolas and seized a mobile phone from him.

The arrested person Khikan Majhi (35), a resident of Charminar and a native of West Bengal worked as a gold polishing worker. On July 27, a person Taraknath Bera, went to the shop of Majhi and gave him 520 grams of gold jewellery for polishing.

“Taraknath went to have lunch and by the time he returned, Majhi fled away with the gold ornaments,” said Hussainialam Inspector, Nageshwar Reddy.

On a complaint the Hussainialam police registered a case and tracked down Majhi to Vizag. He was apprehended and brought to the city.

“The suspect had melted the gold ornaments and tried to sell off the gold. Our team could successfully nab him and recover the property,” said the Inspector.