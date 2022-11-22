Gift-A-Smile: Wheelchairs distributed to 58 differently-abled marking MLA Vinay Bhaskar’s birthday

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hanamkonda: Marking the birthday of Warangal MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Telangana Vikalangula Co- Operative Corporation (TVCC) Dr K Vasudeva Reddy along with TRSV leaders has handed over as many as 58 wheelchairs to differently abled people at a programme here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that they had conducted several charity programmes including the medical camps, blood donation camps, books and stationery for school students, awards for sanitation workers, distribution of fruits to health kids, hospital patients as a part of the Gift-a-smile ‘ programme for the last five days on the occasion of MLA Vinay Bhaskar’ birthday.

KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, TRSV (BRSV), Kakatiya University, president Bairapaka Prashanth, Corporator Narsing, former corporator Jorika Ramesh, TRS (BRS) state youth leaders Bollikonda Veerender, TRSV leaders M Sarath Chandra, Jetty Rajender and others were present at the programme.