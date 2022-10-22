Warangal: Inter-state robbers’ gang member arrested, gold worth Rs 3.10 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with the Lingala Ghanpuram police arrested a member of an inter-state gang of robbers

Warangal/Jangaon: Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with the Lingala Ghanpuram police arrested a member of an inter-state gang of robbers, and seized 60 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.10 lakh and two cell phones from him on Saturday, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi said.

The accused was Farman Khan (22) from Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, who was a fruit trader in Mumbai. He was sent to jail earlier for his involvement in theft cases. After being released from jail, he started committing thefts and robberies along with the gang chief Tariff, Joshi said.

“Khan met the rest of the accused residing at Reddypalem in Warangal. He along with others conducted recce in several locations in Warangal and surrounding areas in a car. As part of this, the gang members conducted recce on Hanamkonda-Hyderabad highway in the evening on September 23. The accused stole 250 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 70,000 cash , and ATM cards from house of a woman at Nellutla village of Lingala Ganapuram mandal of Jangaon district,” he said, adding that the members of this gang also committed robberies in the same way in Adoni and Narayanapet districts. Following this, Additional DCP (crime) K Pushpa Reddy, the CCS police launched a hunt for the gang.

“The police, who received specific information on the movement of the gang members, nabbed Farman Khan near Warangal railway station here on Saturday,” the CP said. He also added that the police were on the job to arrest the rest of the gang.

ACP (Crimes) David Raj, CCS Inspectors L Ramesh Kumar, Srinivas Rao, Lingalaghanpur Inspector Santosh, Cybercrime Inspector Komatireddy Janardhan Reddy and others were part of the investigation.