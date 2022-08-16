Hyderabad: Two automobile thieves held; 15 bikes recovered

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Central Crime Station police along with the KPHB police arrested two automobile thieves and recovered 15 motorcycles worth Rs.5 lakh.

The arrested persons were Krishna Yogeshwar alias Appu (19) and D.Shafi (39), both from Balapur. Police said the two stole motorcycles parked in crowded places and in front of houses in residential colonies and sold them at low rates.

They were involved in cases in Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Nalgonda, Banjara Hills, Miyapur, KPHB, Kukatpally, Pet Basheerabad, LB Nagar, Madhapur and Rajendranagar.