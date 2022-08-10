Warangal: Kakatiya University VC releases book on health economics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

KU VC Prof T Ramesh (right) along with Prof Suresh Lal (left) during the release of book authored by Suresh Lal.

Warangal: Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh has released a book titled ‘Essays on Health Economics’ here on Wednesday. Principal University College and Head Department of Economics Prof B Suresh Lal authored the book.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ramesh said that India was drawing the world’s attention, not only because of its population explosion but also because of its prevailing and emerging health profile and profound political, economic, and social transformations.

“Health is a function. It is not only of medical care but also the overall integrated development of society- cultural, economic, education, social, and political. Each of these aspects has a profound influence on health that, in turn, influences all these aspects. Health is an essential determinant of economic well-being,” he said.

Prof Suresh Lal said that the evidence shows that good health fuels economic growth, productivity, and individual earnings. “This book contains 20 essays on health economics,” Suresh Lal added. The VC, faculty, scholars and students appreciated Prof Lal for writing the book.