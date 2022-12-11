Warangal: Konda Surekha resigns from TPCC Executive Committee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hanamkonda: Miffed over her name not being in the list of Congress leaders for the party’s Political Affairs Committee under the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), senior leader and former minister Konda Surekha has resigned from the TPCC Executive Committee.

In a letter addressed to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Surekha, who was an MLA four times, and once a Minister, said she felt humiliated on not being appointed as a member of the political affairs committee despite her long career as a legislator and minister.

“I am unable to digest that I was not nominated to the political affairs committee while many juniors got the chance,” she said, adding that posts were not priority to her or her husband former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao. She also said she felt sorry that no leader from Warangal district was included in the political affairs committee.

“However, I will be available to the people of the Warangal East and Parkal constituency, and will work for strengthening the party as an ordinary activist,” she mentioned.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on Saturday constituted the Political Affairs Committee under the TPCC and appointed AICC in-charge of Telangana and Congress MP Manickam Tagore as chairman.