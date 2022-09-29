Tribal woman research scholar gets PhD from Kakatiya University

She hails from a poor tribal family of the remote village, Rangaraopally, of Mulugu district. She was felicitated by the Telangana Tribal Students Association

Warangal: A research scholar of the Kakatiya University, Mood Shilpa was awarded a PhD by the Kakatiya University. She submitted her thesis titled “Synthesis and characterization of nitrogen oxygen containing heterocyclic compounds with their biological activities and molecular docking studies”. She did her research under the supervision of Prof G Hanumanthu of the Department of Chemistry, KU.

