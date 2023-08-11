Warangal: KUDA to auction plots near ORR on Aug 20

The plots are located within the initial 10-acre segment near Unikicherla village on Hanamkonda-Dharmasagar road

Warangal: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) authorities are gearing up to conduct an auction for plots located within the initial 10-acre segment near Unikicherla village on Hanamkonda-Dharmasagar road on August 20. The auction will take place near the outer ring road (ORR), also known as the bypass road situated approximately seven km from the city centre. The total land under KUDA’s ownership spans 135 acres.

According to official sources, the base price (upset price) for these plots is projected to be around Rs 12,000 per square yard. The authorities are expecting potential bidders to possibly bid up to Rs 20,000 per square yard. The available residential plots come in two sizes: 200 square yards (30×60) and 300 square yards (45×60). The development project has been dubbed ‘Uni’ City.

“Given its close proximity to the city, KUDA is optimistic about the high demand for this venture. As a government agency, KUDA strictly adheres to layout regulations and rules, ensuring that buyers can purchase plots without any concerns,” an official told ‘Telangana Today’.

It is worth noting that several private entities, including notable companies like Lotus and Kapil Homes, are also in the process of establishing ventures adjacent to the Hyderabad-Hanamkonda national highway and in proximity to the bypass road. The lowest cost per square yard within any approved layout is around Rs 9,000, while the highest is near ‘Uni’ City, reaching Rs 25,000 per yard. Some of these private companies are even constructing and selling individual villas priced at Rs 1.50 to Rs 2 crore each. KUDA’s past successes include the development of ‘O’ City in Warangal, ‘Maa’ City in Madipally village, and others which garnered substantial positive responses from the public.

