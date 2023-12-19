Warangal: New COVID variant concerns prompt special ward at MGM Hospital

The hospital staff, including Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) and nursing personnel, are closely monitoring the situation to promptly attend to any confirmed COVID cases and ensure immediate treatment for patients

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

MGMH Deputy Superintendent Dr Parasuram inspecting arrangements for COVID ward at MGMH on Tuesday.

Warangal: In the light of concerns over the new COVID variant, the MGM Hospital has established a specialized 50-bed COVID ward equipped with essential medical resources, said Dr Parasuram, Deputy Superintendent, detailing its configuration with 10 ventilators, 30 oxygen-supported beds, and 10 standard beds.

This move comes in response to directives from State-level authorities, prompted by growing apprehension nationwide following four reported COVID-19-related fatalities in Kerala on December 17. The incidents have heightened concerns regarding a potential surge in infections.

In response, the Director of Medical Education (DME) urged all superintendents and principals to promptly alert the government of any surges in influenza-like illnesses, the official sources said.