Warangal Rural Additional Collector urges people to protect child rights

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Warangal Rural: Additional Collector R Mahender Reddy has called upon people to strive for the protection of child rights.

Mahender Reddy and District Revenue Officer (DRO) B Hari Singh, District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) G Mahender Reddy and others released a poster on Friday on child rights on the occasion of Children’s Day to be celebrated on November 14.

Mahender Reddy said people should ensure that there were no child marriages. “If they come across any, they should immediately inform officials on 1098 (Child helpline). People should also work to end the child labour and also strive for gender equality among children,” he added. He also asked the officials to work in coordination to check child marriages in the district.

