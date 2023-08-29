P Mahender Reddy to take charge as Minister for I&PR, Mines and Geology

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:22 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Minister P Mahender Reddy will take charge as Minister for Information and Public Relations (I&PR), Mines and Geology at his new chambers in the first floor of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday. He was inducted into the State Cabinet on August 24.

Mahender Reddy who served as the Minister in the first Cabinet of Telangana State, lost the 2018 Assembly elections. However, he was elected to the Legislative Council.

Recently, he was inducted into the State Cabinet in the existing vacancy.

The Ministerial post has been lying vacant ever since Eatala Rajender was removed from it.

Meanwhile, the I&PR officials called on the Minister on Tuesday and felicitated him on the eve of taking charge of the Ministry.

I&PR director B Rajamouli, additional director Nagaiah Kambli, joint directors Jagan, Srinivas, Venkataramana, deputy directors Madhusudhan, Rajareddy, Telangana State Media Academy secretary Venkateswara Rao and other officials, were part of the delegation.