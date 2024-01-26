Former DGP Mahender Reddy assumes charge as TSPSC Chairman

The Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had approved former DGP Mahender Reddy's appointment and also the five members of the TSPSC. Consequent to the approval from the Governor, the Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 02:58 PM

Former Dgp Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: Former DGP Mahender Reddy on Friday assumed charge as the TSPSC Chairman.

Following this, Mahendar Reddy administered oath to newly appointed TSPSC members – Anita Ramchandra, former Bureaucrat, Prof. N Yadaiah and Palavai Rajani Kumari.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed TSPSC chairman unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.

